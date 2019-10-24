Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

SASR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 2,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,649. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 488,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 60,894 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

