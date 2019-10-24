Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Head to Head Survey

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 1.72 $5.16 million N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $104.94 million 1.15 $98.23 million $0.63 3.24

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Dividends

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.0%. VAALCO Energy does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 39.71%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 61.69% 18.22% 18.22% VAALCO Energy 96.56% 38.53% 23.21%

Volatility and Risk

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Sandridge Mississippian Trust I on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

