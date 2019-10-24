S. R. Schill & Associates Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $95.00. 108,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.