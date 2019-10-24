S. R. Schill & Associates Grows Stock Position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 156,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 453.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 19.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 145.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the second quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NYSE:DPG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

