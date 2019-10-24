S. R. Schill & Associates Buys New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 839,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,083 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 178,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 109,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,747. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45.

