S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 310 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $6.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.00. 873,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,069. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.35 and a 200-day moving average of $246.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

