Rubies (RBIES) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Rubies has a total market cap of $36,724.00 and approximately $202.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007385 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . Rubies’ official website is rbies.org

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

