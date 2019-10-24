RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.20 ($59.53).

RTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

