Royal Bank of Canada Trims Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Target Price to C$3.50

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:VLE opened at C$0.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.81. Valeura Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.83 and a 52 week high of C$4.48.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valeura Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

