Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of American Finance Trust worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 241.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 142.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 37.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFIN stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick bought 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $199,052.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFIN. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

