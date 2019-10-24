Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $83.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

CCK stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Crown has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $70.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crown by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

