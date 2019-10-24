Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$3.00

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.90 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.54.

Shares of TSE GTE opened at C$1.52 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $518.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.26.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$211.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

