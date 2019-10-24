Royal Bank of Canada Has $931,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7,278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

