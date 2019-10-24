Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the second quarter worth $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the second quarter worth $106,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 5.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

