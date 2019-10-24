Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Ballard Power Systems worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

