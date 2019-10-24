Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €72.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.75 ($91.57).

BN opened at €73.40 ($85.35) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €78.93. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

