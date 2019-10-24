Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 325 ($4.25).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rotork from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 293.80 ($3.84) on Thursday. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 330.70 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.43.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rotork will post 1364.9999572 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £1,437.92 ($1,878.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,404 shares of company stock valued at $431,108.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

