Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s current price.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $66.89 on Thursday. PTC has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $219,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,912.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,593 shares of company stock valued at $664,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in shares of PTC by 20.0% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in shares of PTC by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of PTC by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 179,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.