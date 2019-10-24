Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93, 30,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 109,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Roots from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Roots from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Roots from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Roots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.57.

The firm has a market cap of $84.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.29.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

