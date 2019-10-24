Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rollins' third-quarter 2019 earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beat the same. A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable the company to operate across the world. Rollins is in excellent financial health, with plenty of ongoing cash flow generation. It has a consistent track record of rewarding shareholders. However, acquisitions, lease expenses, IT and advertising have increased expenses, which is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. This may weigh on its shares, that have underperformed the industry in the past year. Rollins' business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

ROL traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,500. Rollins has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

