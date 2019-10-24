Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Upgraded to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$89.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.78.

RCI.B opened at C$61.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$63.23 and a 52 week high of C$73.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

