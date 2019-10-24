Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 330 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 330 price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 315 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 300 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 298.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

