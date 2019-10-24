Robert W. Baird Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.
Infosys stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.
