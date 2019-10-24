Robert W. Baird Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Infosys stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 70.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 902,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 374,216 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.4% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 232,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,533,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,506,000 after buying an additional 323,228 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 19.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

