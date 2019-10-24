Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.500-1.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura raised their price target on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.08. 1,453,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.