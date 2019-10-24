Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $57.93. 69,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,932. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

