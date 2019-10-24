Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 52,328 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,328 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Textron by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after buying an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Textron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,560,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,801,000 after buying an additional 92,426 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Textron by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Textron stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

