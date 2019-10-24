Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 140,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,869,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $148.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.10.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

