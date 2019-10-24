Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.23% of TEGNA worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $1,823,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.82 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

