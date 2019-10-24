Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. OTR Global cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $96,634.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $377,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

RBA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,667. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

