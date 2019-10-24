Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,547.56 ($59.42).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Independent Research decreased their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC set a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total transaction of £280.49 ($366.51).

RIO stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,069 ($53.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,328,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,148.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,454.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

