Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in United Technologies by 455.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,610,000 after purchasing an additional 790,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after purchasing an additional 785,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

NYSE:UTX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

