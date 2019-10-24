Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 2,938 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Petmed Express worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 182,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 65,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

PETS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. Petmed Express Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

PETS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

