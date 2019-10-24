Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 183,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 190,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

