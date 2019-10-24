Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $327,000 Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

FLS traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,156. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

