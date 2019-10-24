Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Monmouth R.E. Inv. makes up approximately 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at $56,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 78,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.63. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $104,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. Insiders bought 24,880 shares of company stock worth $338,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

