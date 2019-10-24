Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 698 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Polaris Industries by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Polaris Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 284,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $101.71. 499,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $103.29.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.