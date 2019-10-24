Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $121,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,742 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,846,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,066,000 after acquiring an additional 957,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

D stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. 1,433,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,325. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

