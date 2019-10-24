Rhumbline Advisers Buys 19,992 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $206,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

UNP traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.68. 1,124,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,624. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

