Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Mastercard worth $445,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,014,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.80. 2,791,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.55 and a 200 day moving average of $264.71. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total value of $4,218,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,070,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,414,273.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,969 shares of company stock valued at $35,963,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

