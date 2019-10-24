Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) & CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and CytomX Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$7.99 million N/A N/A CytomX Therapeutics $59.50 million 5.30 -$84.60 million ($2.03) -3.42

Tiziana Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CytomX Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and CytomX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A CytomX Therapeutics -158.05% -77.05% -22.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tiziana Life Sciences and CytomX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.91, suggesting a potential upside of 200.79%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences beats CytomX Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus. It also develops TZLS-501, a human anti IL-6R monoclonal antibody that is in pre-clinical development. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a subsidiary of Planwise Group Limited.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target. The company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. to develop Probody therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.