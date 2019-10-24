Reviewing ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) & China Mobile (NASDAQ:CHL)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ATN International and China Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 4 0 3.00 China Mobile 1 5 5 0 2.36

ATN International currently has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. China Mobile has a consensus price target of $50.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.27%. Given China Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Mobile is more favorable than ATN International.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International 3.57% 1.92% 1.37% China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. ATN International pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Mobile pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Mobile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

ATN International has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of China Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATN International and China Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $451.21 million 2.02 $19.82 million $1.29 44.19 China Mobile $106.54 billion 1.58 $17.80 billion $4.16 9.91

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. China Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

