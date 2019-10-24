Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $15,587,318.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $37,675,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,368 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,635,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,698,000 after purchasing an additional 947,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,341,000 after purchasing an additional 736,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,889.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,572,000 after purchasing an additional 362,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 95,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

