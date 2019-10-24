Resource Planning Group Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resource Planning Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,453,000 after buying an additional 392,164 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,214,000 after buying an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after buying an additional 450,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after buying an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

