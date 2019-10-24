Resource Planning Group Takes Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3,379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,203,000 after purchasing an additional 844,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,570,000 after purchasing an additional 831,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16,060.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 714,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,625,000 after acquiring an additional 710,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

NYSE:GPN traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.74. 51,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,954. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average of $157.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.