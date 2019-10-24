ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.73. 521,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. ResMed has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $141.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In related news, insider Richard Mchale sold 12,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,563,600.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $387,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,078. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

