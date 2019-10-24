Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE):

10/21/2019 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2019 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/16/2019 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $313.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $322.00.

10/15/2019 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $315.00.

9/18/2019 – Adobe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $329.00 to $318.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

9/18/2019 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Adobe was given a new $327.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Adobe was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Griffin Securities from $303.00 to $317.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $335.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $315.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Adobe was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2019 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2019 – Adobe was given a new $327.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.63. The company had a trading volume of 292,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.77. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,359,226. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Adobe by 19.2% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

