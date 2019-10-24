Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Flex (FLEX)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2019 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2019 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2019 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/3/2019 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2019 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flex is bearing the brunt of sluggish demand from China and soft demand from networking customers. Weakness in semiconductor capital equipment and energy verticals is a headwind. Lower-than expected growth in CTG segment, weakness in core consumer products, India capacity constraints and loss from Nike venture remain an overhang. We anticipate higher level of spending on new business initiatives, innovative products, design & engineering capabilities to drag down profitability in the near term. Also, stable bookings in automotive domain are likely to limit HRS growth. Moreover, higher product start-up and under-absorbed overhead costs add to the woes. Notably, shares of Flex have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, solid performance across edge and hyperscale computing end markets hold promise.”

9/21/2019 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2019 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2019 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,920,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,732. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Get Flex Ltd alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Flex by 46.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 16,315,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flex by 157.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,708,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flex by 409.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flex by 402.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,353,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,925,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Flex Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.