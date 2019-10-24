Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tempur Sealy International Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $81.63 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $661,682.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $30,744.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,677.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,302 shares of company stock worth $8,269,893 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

