Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Shares Up 25%

Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU) shares shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, 471 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 696,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

About Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU)

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

