RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.